HAVERI: A government school in Challala village of Savanur taluk in Haveri district was forced to suspend midday meals for 15 days due to a shortage of rice.

Coming to the rescue of nearly 300 students, villagers donated four quintals of rice to ensure that children continued receiving their daily meals.

The shortage reportedly occurred after officials failed to supply rice required under the government’s midday meal scheme. With available stocks exhausted, teachers were left with no option but to stop preparing and serving hot meals to students for 15 days.

The situation came to the attention of local residents, who expressed concern over the interruption of an essential welfare programme. Realising that children were being deprived of their daily meals, villagers voluntarily stepped forward and contributed four quintals of rice to the school.

The contribution helped restore the meal arrangements and provided immediate relief to the students. The villagers’ initiative has earned appreciation from the local community, as residents came forward to fulfil a responsibility that should have been handled by the concerned authorities.

The incident has also raised questions about the timely supply of essential food materials to government schools. Parents and villagers have expressed concern over the failure of officials to ensure uninterrupted implementation of the midday meal programme.

The scheme plays an important role in supporting children from economically weaker families by providing nutritious meals during school hours. Apart from addressing nutritional requirements, it encourages regular attendance and helps students continue their education.

The interruption of meals for 15 days has highlighted the difficulties schools face when essential supplies are not delivered on time.

Villagers have urged the education department and concerned officials to take immediate steps to prevent such incidents in the future. They have also stressed that the government must ensure adequate rice stocks and regular distribution so that students do not suffer because of administrative lapses.

The timely intervention by Challala residents has provided temporary relief, but questions remain over the responsibility of officials in maintaining the scheme.