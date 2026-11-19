KARWAR: Minister for Cooperation Laxman Savadi has criticised BJP leaders for alleging that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was insulted during the launch of Sonia Gandhi’s book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi. He challenged the BJP to introspect on how it had treated senior leader L.K. Advani.

Speaking to reporters in Karwar on Thursday, Savadi said the book launch was a private, family-oriented programme and government protocol did not apply to the event. Siddaramaiah might have occupied an available seat, he said, dismissing allegations that the former Chief Minister was deliberately insulted.

On the Panchamasali community’s long-standing demand for separate reservation, Savadi said the matter was currently before the Supreme Court. Considering the legal complications, the Chief Minister and Law Minister would take an appropriate decision, he added.

Regarding the proposed ‘Belagavi Chalo’ agitation by the Panchamasali community, he said he had not yet gone through the statement issued by Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swamiji.

On allegations of ethanol being blended with petrol beyond the prescribed limits, Savadi said officials had collected samples from several petrol stations and received the test reports. A report based on the findings had already been submitted to the Central Government. He maintained that petrol pump owners could not independently determine or increase ethanol blending levels.

Commenting on rising fuel prices, the minister said the increase was a national-level issue and the State Government had no authority to independently increase or reduce petrol prices.

He also clarified that MLA Rizwan Arshad had no personal differences with oil companies, adding that concerned authorities should examine the findings and take corrective measures wherever necessary.