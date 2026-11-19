HUBBALLI: India Sweet House has inaugurated its 58th outlet on Gokul Road, opposite Inorbit Mall, in Hubballi, marking another milestone in the Bengaluru-based brand’s expansion across Karnataka and its plans to enter other South Indian markets.

Popular Kannada actress Amulya and noted television personality Sihi Kahi Chandru inaugurated the store on Thursday in the presence of the company’s founders Vishwanath V, Shwetha Rajashekar and Rajesh Mehta, along with members of the leadership team.

Founded in 2021 with its first outlet in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, India Sweet House has expanded to 58 stores across Karnataka. The company has been opening approximately one new outlet every month and is now preparing for further expansion across South India.

Founder Vishwanath V said the brand was established with the vision of bringing India’s diverse traditional sweet varieties under one roof. He said the company was preparing to open an outlet at Terminal 1 of Bengaluru International Airport, followed by three launches in Telangana in December 2026.

The planned Telangana expansion includes a flagship experience centre of 7,000 square feet in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Chennai is the next target market, with the company aiming to enter the city by March 2027.

The brand’s journey began with Karma Farms, a goshala established by Vishwanath V and Shwetha Rajashekar out of their interest in agriculture, dairy farming and animal welfare. During the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions resulted in surplus fresh milk at the farm.

The founders subsequently joined hands with Rajesh Mehta to explore the production of traditional sweets using the available milk. This initiative developed into the India Sweet House business, launched in 2021.

Operating under the theme “One India. Many Flavours. One Sweet House,” the brand offers traditional sweets, regional specialities, savouries, namkeens and chaats. The company says it aims to maintain quality and taste while expanding its presence in new markets.