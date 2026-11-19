HAVERI: Sugarcane growers in Haveri district have withdrawn their blockade of National Highway 48 after the district administration assured them that a meeting with sugar factory owners would be held on November 23.

However, farmers have warned that their agitation will continue until their demand for a procurement price of ₹3,600 per tonne is fulfilled.

The farmers had blocked traffic near the Bankapura toll plaza in Shiggaon taluk, bringing vehicular movement on the highway to a standstill for nearly five hours. They were demanding a fair price for sugarcane and expressing anger over the failure of factory owners to participate in discussions with farmer representatives.

The growers have been protesting for the past three months. Despite five rounds of discussions organised by the district administration, factory representatives reportedly failed to attend the meetings. This prompted farmers, led by state president Chunappa Pujeri, to intensify their agitation.

Earlier, farmers had planned an indefinite protest outside the residence of District Minister Rudrappa Lamani, who also holds the Sugar portfolio. However, prohibitory orders imposed by the administration forced them to change their strategy and organise a march and highway blockade.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vijayamahantesh Danammanavar and Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantagodi intervened and assured the protesters that factory owners would be invited to the November 23 meeting.

Following the assurance, farmers withdrew the blockade but maintained that they would not compromise on their demand.

Chunappa Pujeri said farmers expected a favourable outcome from the November 23 meeting. He demanded that sugar factories pay ₹3,600 per tonne and urged the government to address farmers’ concerns during the forthcoming Belagavi winter session. He added that farmer organisations across Karnataka were coordinating further action to strengthen their agitation.