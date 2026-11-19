The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation met farmers at Sawai Gandharva Auditorium in Hubballi about its role in the Mahadayi and Kalasa-Banduri project.

HUBBALLI: The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation held an important meeting with farmers to discuss its role in the implementation of the proposed Mahadayi project, including the Kalasa-Banduri scheme, at Sawai Gandharva Auditorium in Hubballi.

Mayor Durgamma Bijawad, municipal commissioners, council members and farmers participated in the meeting. Discussions focused on the implementation of the project, the cooperation expected from the municipal corporation and the city’s water requirements.

Officials provided information about the corporation’s role in the project and explained the need to ensure adequate water supply for Hubballi-Dharwad. The meeting also discussed the city’s requirement for sufficient water and the need for its proper utilization.

The participants reportedly examined relevant figures concerning water requirements and usage. The discussion highlighted the importance of planning for the city’s future needs while taking forward the Mahadayi project.

Farmers who attended the meeting shared their views and stressed the need for speedy implementation of the project. They highlighted the importance of resolving pending issues and ensuring that the project moves forward without further delay.

The meeting provided a platform for farmers to communicate their concerns directly to elected representatives and municipal officials. It also offered an opportunity for the corporation to understand the expectations of the farming community and discuss possible areas of cooperation.

The Mahadayi project, particularly the Kalasa-Banduri scheme, is considered important for addressing drinking water requirements in the region. Its implementation has been a longstanding demand in North Karnataka, where access to adequate water remains a major concern for several areas.

The discussions in Hubballi underlined the need for coordination between public representatives, civic authorities and farmers to address water-related concerns.

Participants emphasised the importance of taking necessary steps towards the early implementation of the project and ensuring adequate water availability for Hubballi-Dharwad and the surrounding region.