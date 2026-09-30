Vijayendra slams Congress over farmer crisis

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Political tensions in Karnataka have reached a boiling point. State Bharatiya Janata Party President B.Y. Vijayendra launched a blistering verbal attack against the ruling Congress administration. He challenged senior Congress figures to visit his home constituency of Shikaripura and fairly compare its extensive development milestones with their own neglected legislative regions. Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Malleshwaram, Vijayendra responded directly to KPCC President B.K. Hariprasad's recent public challenge to stage a political foot march in Shikaripura. Welcoming the proposed march, Vijayendra proudly claimed the area as the historical birthplace of his political journey and the sacred legacy of veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa. He urged visiting leaders to use the march to remind citizens of unfulfilled election promises while answering tough public questions. The BJP leader severely criticized the state government for what he called an appallingly dismissive attitude toward an escalating agrarian crisis. As severe droughts plague districts across the state, desperate farmers face mounting financial ruin and tragic suicides. Vijayendra slammed the administration for failing to convene a serious special legislative session to deliver direct financial relief, contrasting Karnataka's apathy with active relief efforts in neighboring Maharashtra. Condemning the government's meager drought relief payout of just two thousand five hundred rupees per acre, the BJP renewed its demand for a minimum compensation of fifty thousand rupees per acre, alongside comprehensive farm loan waivers and dependable daily power supplies. Furthermore, Vijayendra accused the administration of severe financial mismanagement due to heavy pre-poll guarantees. Pointing to alarming internal communications from the Finance Department, he demanded that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar immediately release a formal white paper detailing the state's true financial health. Concluding his press conference, Vijayendra announced that he will launch a statewide 'Seva Sankalpa' tour starting October 1 to honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public service milestone while strengthening grassroots booth organizations ahead of upcoming local municipal elections.