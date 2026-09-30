Yatnal recalls revolutionaries’ role in freedom struggle

Raichur Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said India’s freedom was not achieved only through peaceful meetings and gatherings, but also through the efforts of revolutionary youth who worshipped Lord Ganesha. He was speaking at the concluding programme of the fifth annual public Ganeshotsava organised by the Veer Savarkar Yuva Sena at the Sajjalashree School premises in Sirwar. The event was attended by religious leaders, political representatives and members of the organisation. Yatnal said public Ganeshotsava had historically helped bring people together and create social awareness. He recalled that freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak had used public Ganesh celebrations as a means of mobilising people during the struggle against British rule. He said Lord Ganesha was not only regarded as the remover of obstacles but also as a symbol of unity. He urged the younger generation to preserve and continue the tradition of public Ganeshotsava and participate in activities aimed at strengthening social unity. Referring to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Yatnal described him as a revolutionary who devoted his life to Hindutva. He praised the Veer Savarkar Yuva Sena for organising activities in the name of religion and the nation. He also called upon youths attending the programme to remain active in public life and participate in efforts towards their stated political objective. His remarks focused on the historical role of Ganeshotsava, revolutionary figures and the organisation’s activities. Abhinava Shri Somanatha Shivacharya of Navalkallu Brihanmath, Doddabasavarya Tatanavar of Sajwalgudda, Veer Savarkar Yuva Sena president Nagaraj Nayak, Raichur MLA Shivaraj Patil, former MP B.V. Nayak and former MLAs Basanagouda Byagavat and Gangadhar Nayak were present