Kamath questions Mangaluru Cabinet meeting announcements

Mangaluru

BJP MLA Vedavyasa Kamath has criticised the Karnataka government over the announcements made after the Cabinet meeting held in Mangaluru, questioning whether the decisions would actually benefit the people of Dakshina Kannada. His remarks came amid continuing political debate over the outcome of the state Cabinet’s first meeting in the coastal city. The Cabinet meeting resulted in announcements concerning several sectors, including tourism, fisheries, infrastructure, urban development and language. The state government said projects and proposals worth around ₹32,611 crore had been approved for the coastal region. It also announced recognition of Tulu as the second additional administrative language in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. However, Kamath and other BJP leaders have questioned the implementation and actual impact of the announcements. The BJP had earlier submitted a 44-point memorandum highlighting issues such as coastal erosion, tourism, fisheries, infrastructure, connectivity and industrial development before the Cabinet meeting. The party later staged a protest in Mangaluru, alleging that the meeting had not adequately addressed the district’s long-pending demands. During the protest, Kamath criticised the government over what he described as the limited benefits reaching Dakshina Kannada despite the Cabinet meeting being held in Mangaluru. BJP workers also used empty vessels as a symbolic part of their protest against the government’s decisions. The state government, meanwhile, has maintained that the Cabinet meeting was intended to address long-standing demands of coastal Karnataka and promote balanced regional development. Several policy and development decisions were announced following the meeting. The implementation of these decisions is now also being discussed at the district level. Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister U.T. Khader recently directed departments to appoint nodal officers and coordinate with the state Secretariat so that government orders are issued quickly and action plans and tender processes can begin. The BJP has said it will continue to raise district-specific concerns and monitor the implementation of the Cabinet decisions.