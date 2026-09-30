Kadaba power cuts disrupt students during exams

Dakshina Kannada

Power load shedding in Kadaba taluk during school mid-term examinations has caused concern among students and parents. Frequent power cuts, particularly during evening and night hours, are reportedly affecting students’ exam preparation. Parents said many children, especially those in rural areas, depend on electricity for lighting while studying. They urged the authorities to avoid power cuts during peak study hours and throughout the examination period. They also requested MESCOM to announce load-shedding schedules in advance if interruptions cannot be avoided. MESCOM officials said the load shedding had become unavoidable due to changing electricity consumption patterns amid reduced rainfall. Water availability has declined in several parts of the district, prompting increased use of electric pump sets to draw available water. This has led to a sharp rise in electricity demand during certain periods. Officials said the increased load has also resulted in technical challenges, including fluctuations in the power system. To prevent excessive strain on the electricity network, temporary suspension of supply is being implemented in some areas. The outages have affected more than students. Residents said power cuts are disrupting household activities such as cooking and affecting shops, small industries, offices and other commercial establishments. Concerns have also grown that continued poor rainfall could further increase pressure on both water and electricity supplies. MESCOM officials appealed to consumers to cooperate by avoiding unnecessary use of electrical appliances. They said steps are being taken to manage the available power supply effectively and address the situation. Parents, meanwhile, have urged officials to give priority to uninterrupted power supply during students’ examination and study hours.