Agniveer recruitment rally planned in Bidar

Bidar A 15-day Agniveer recruitment rally will be held in Bidar in January 2027, with around 12,100 candidates from six districts of Kalyana Karnataka expected to take part in the recruitment process, Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma said. She was speaking at a preparatory meeting held recently at the Deputy Commissioner’s office to review arrangements for conducting the recruitment rally. The meeting was attended by officials from various departments and representatives of the Army Recruiting Office. Sharma said directed officials to make comprehensive arrangements at Nehru Stadium, where the recruitment activities will be held. The Deputy Commissioner instructed officials to ensure cleanliness at the stadium and arrange bus services, medical teams, ambulances, drinking water, barricading and security. She also directed them to make arrangements for internet connectivity, electricity, shamianas, tents, fire tenders and adequate police deployment. Colonel Jasveer Singh S.M. of the Army Recruiting Office, Belagavi, said between 800 and 1,000 candidates would undergo physical and medical tests every day during the 15-day rally. He said candidates from Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Belagavi districts were expected to participate. Singh sought the cooperation of the district administration and other departments to ensure that the recruitment process is conducted efficiently and without inconvenience to candidates. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Gitte Madhav Vitthalrao directed officials concerned to ensure that Nehru Stadium is thoroughly cleaned and made ready before the recruitment rally begins. He stressed the need for timely completion of all preparatory works. DySP Dadapeer Mulla, Army Recruitment Office Havaldar Dheeraj Bhandari, Subedar Major Manoj Kumar Sharma, Akhila Karnataka Ex-Servicemen Association president Rajkumar Ladde, PWD Executive Engineer Kamashetti and officials from various departments attended the preparatory meeting. The administration is expected to coordinate with the Army and other departments to complete the arrangements well before the January 2027 recruitment rally.