Resolve minor disputes through community mediation

Vijayapura Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Aravind Hagaragi has urged villagers to resolve minor disputes at the village level through community mediation rather than approaching courts. He was speaking at a community mediation awareness programme held at Katanakalli village on Tuesday. The programme was organised by the District Legal Services Authority in association with the Katanakalli Community Mediation Centre to create awareness about peaceful dispute resolution and available legal services. Hagaragi said disputes over pathways, cart tracks, canal water, family matters and other minor issues could sometimes grow into serious conflicts if they were not addressed at an early stage. Such matters should first be discussed by the concerned parties and resolved through mutual understanding and consultation, he said. He explained that community mediation provides an opportunity for people to settle disputes amicably without going through lengthy legal proceedings. By resolving minor disagreements through discussion, villagers can avoid unnecessary conflicts and maintain peaceful relations within the community. Hagaragi urged villagers to make use of community mediation services available in their area. He said the system could help people find mutually acceptable solutions while reducing the burden of minor disputes on courts. He also encouraged villagers to support the concept of “Our Village – Our Justice” by resolving local disputes peacefully within the community. He stressed the importance of dialogue, cooperation and mutual understanding in maintaining harmony among residents. During the programme, villagers were informed about the functioning of community mediation centres and the legal services available to the public. They were also briefed on how mediation can be used to address suitable disputes without immediately resorting to litigation. A large number of villagers from Katanakalli attended the awareness programme and interacted with the organisers. The programme aimed to encourage greater public awareness about alternative dispute resolution and ensure that people have access to legal assistance when required.