BENGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has given a clean chit to former Karnataka minister B. Nagendra in the multi-crore Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation corruption case. Submitting its final charge sheet before Bengaluru’s 24th City Civil and Sessions (CCH) Court, investigators not only cleared the Congress leader of wrongdoing but also named both Nagendra and Corporation Chairman Basanagouda Daddal as key prosecution witnesses.

According to the CID findings, Nagendra did not personally misappropriate any public money and remained completely unaware of the covert financial transfers. Instead, investigators identified the corporation’s then accounts officer Parashuram, alongside Nekkunti Nagaraj and Hyderabad-based Satyanarayana Varma, as the primary accused. The charge sheet states that Nekkunti Nagaraj struck a secret deal with Parashuram, persuading him to divert corporation funds by falsely promising to double the money through outside investments.

Relief for Nagendra

The development marks a major political relief for Nagendra, who had stepped down from then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet following fierce opposition protests and demands for his resignation. Having previously served as a cabinet minister as well, he had maintained his innocence throughout the controversy while stepping aside to allow an impartial inquiry.

How the scam surfaced

The massive scam originally came to light after Chandrashekhar, an accounts superintendent at the Valmiki Corporation, died by suicide at his Shivamogga residence. In a detailed death note naming three individuals, he exposed unauthorized transfers totaling ₹94 crore from the corporation’s bank account without any official email or SMS alerts. Following a complaint by General Manager Rajashekhar accusing bank officials of forging documents, High Grounds Police registered an FIR against six bank employees before handing the probe to the CID. Meanwhile, parallel investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remain active.