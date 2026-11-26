BENGALURU: Following widespread public anger over recent dairy price hikes, the Karnataka Milk Federation has issued an official order cutting the retail price of Nandini curd. Managing Director N. Suresh announced that one-kilogram curd packets will become cheaper by ₹2, while half-liter packets will drop by ₹1. The revised rates will take effect across Karnataka starting Sunday, November 29.

The rollback comes weeks after a steep price revision implemented on November 1 sparked sharp protests from everyday shoppers, opposition leaders, and hotel associations. During that earlier hike, KMF raised the price of a one-kilogram Nandini curd packet from ₹54 to ₹68, an abrupt jump of ₹14, and lifted the 500-gram packet from ₹28 to ₹34.

Kitchen budgets strained

At the same time, Nandini milk prices were increased by ₹8 to ₹13 per liter depending on fat content. The sudden surge strained monthly household kitchen budgets and drove up operating costs for neighborhood eateries, canteens, and catering businesses. Taking note of intense consumer frustration, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had instructed KMF management to trim curd prices to ease the burden on families.

Under the newly notified tariff taking effect on November 29, a one-kilogram packet of Nandini curd will retail at ₹66 instead of ₹68, while a half-liter packet will cost ₹33 instead of ₹34. KMF stated that the adjustment aims to balance consumer welfare with the livelihoods of lakhs of rural dairy farmers across the state.

While shoppers welcome any drop in daily grocery bills, many buyers point out that the relief remains modest. Even after Sunday’s reduction, households will still pay ₹12 more per kilogram and ₹5 more per half-liter than they did before November 1, while milk rates remain unchanged at higher levels.