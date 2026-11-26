BENGALURU: Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka lashed out at Health Minister U.T. Khader and the Karnataka Congress government, calling Khader’s claim that the health department can function without Accredited Social Health Activist workers the height of arrogance. Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Ashoka mocked Khader’s temperament and demanded his resignation, asking whether the minister plans to run state hospitals single-handedly without doctors or nurses.

Ashoka accused Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of changing his tone after returning from Japan, noting that the same leaders who called ASHA workers their sisters during election campaigns are now treating peaceful protesters like blackmailers. He reminded the ruling party that Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, went door to door promising a monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000. Alongside ASHA staff, he added, Anganwadi workers, mid-day meal cooks, and transport employees are still waiting for promised relief.

Rejecting the state’s attempt to blame New Delhi, Ashoka pointed out that health is a state subject and noted that Kerala pays Rs 12,500, Gujarat roughly Rs 11,000, Telangana Rs 10,500 and Maharashtra Rs 10,000 without waiting for central clearance. He alleged that while the government spends thousands of crores of rupees on committees for party workers, it claims a cash crunch when poor women ask for basic sustenance.

Assuring protesters that the entire state stands behind them, Ashoka pledged that the BJP and JD(S) alliance will fight vigorously inside and outside the Legislative Assembly when the winter session begins on December 2. He also criticized former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for remaining silent despite the previous BJP government’s budget announcement of an extra Rs 1,500 allowance, and pointed to Mysuru Constitution Day posters giving greater prominence to Siddaramaiah than Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as proof of deepening rifts within the Congress.