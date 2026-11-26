BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s specialized Anti-Rowdy Squad has tracked down and arrested ten habitual offenders who had gone into hiding to evade court appearances in serious criminal cases. Created alongside the restructuring of policing into five separate commissionerate units to curb organized crime and street violence, the dedicated squad continues to tighten its grip on repeat offenders across the city.

Among those apprehended is Panneer Swelam, a listed rowdy-sheeter from Peenya police limits who had evaded law enforcement for nearly six years. Facing ten criminal cases including murder, attempted murder, and robbery across Mahalakshmi Layout, Chamarajapet, and J.J. Nagar, he had stopped attending trial hearings following a 2019 robbery case in Peenya. After a court declared him a proclaimed offender, officers from the West Division’s Organized Crime Wing mounted a targeted operation and took him into custody.

In a separate sweep, police arrested Narasimhamurthy, a rowdy-sheeter registered under Girinagar police station limits. Wanted in four criminal cases, he had been absconding for the past eighteen months despite a non-bailable warrant pending against him.

Another targeted operation led to the capture of Sadiq Pasha, a rowdy-sheeter from Siddapura police station limits implicated in nine cases covering murder, attempted murder, and theft. Officers arrested him after he repeatedly skipped court proceedings in a Siddapura case despite an active non-bailable warrant.

Speaking about the ongoing crackdown, Anti-Rowdy Squad Deputy Commissioner of Police Srinivas Gowda stated that special teams are actively hunting down all listed offenders who have jumped bail or ignored court summonses. He warned that enforcement drives against anti-social elements disrupting public peace will be intensified sharply over the coming days.

Senior police officials noted that bringing long-absconding offenders back before the courts is critical to speeding up pending trials, preventing witness intimidation, and restoring public confidence in neighborhood safety across Bengaluru.