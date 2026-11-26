BENGALURU: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy launched a sharp attack on the Karnataka government, questioning how the Criminal Investigation Department gave former minister B. Nagendra a clean chit in the Valmiki Development Corporation scam despite ongoing probes by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy challenged Home Minister Priyank Kharge over the credibility of a state-controlled inquiry. He asked how an investigation by an agency reporting to the Home Department could remain impartial when both the Chief Minister and the concerned minister had earlier admitted financial irregularities on the floor of the legislature. Accusing the government of shielding political leaders while blaming only officials, Kumaraswamy demanded to know why it took years to produce a report clearing Nagendra.

Turning to recruitment scandals, Kumaraswamy alleged that irregularities inside the Karnataka Public Service Commission would have been buried had the Enforcement Directorate not intervened. He questioned why the government granted travel permission to accused IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar to visit Delhi before his arrest, and demanded answers on why 24 Assistant Executive Engineers in the Rural Development Department were handed hasty appointment letters and legal protection over the past two years.

Kumaraswamy also voiced strong support for Accredited Social Health Activist workers, whose sit-in protest at Freedom Park reached its tenth day. Urging the state to honor its manifesto promise of a Rs 15,000 monthly honorarium, he argued that stopping percentage kickbacks in government work orders and bill clearances would easily cover the estimated Rs 350-crore wage bill, along with pay hikes for mid-day meal staff.

Responding to Health Minister U.T. Khader’s remark that health services continue smoothly without ASHA workers, Kumaraswamy dared the minister to dismiss them if their work is unnecessary. He further criticized Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s comments, accusing the administration of arrogance, lack of compassion for ordinary citizens, and digging its own political grave.