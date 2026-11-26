BENGALURU: As the round-the-clock protest by ASHA workers at Freedom Park entered its 10th day, sharp remarks by Health Minister U.T. Khader triggered fresh outrage, prompting Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to step in and calm tensions. Speaking in Bengaluru, Khader questioned why the government should trust workers who refuse to trust officials. He claimed rural healthcare had faced no crisis during their 10‑day absence, arguing that doctors and nurses were still handling childbirths smoothly and that workers had shown services can run without them.

Khader’s blunt words closely followed an earlier controversy sparked by Agriculture Minister P.M. Narendraswamy, who questioned whether the state could hand out garlands every time workers demanded them. Together, the ministerial comments drew sharp backlash from union leaders, who accused the government of ignoring rural health gaps and breaking past promises.

Seeking to contain the political damage at Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar distanced his administration from any suggestion that community health workers are unwanted. Calling women the guiding light of every household, Shivakumar stated that Karnataka values and needs every worker. He revealed that he has already held five or six rounds of talks with Finance Department officials and scheduled another review on Thursday evening before meeting union leaders on Friday.

At the same time, the Chief Minister urged protesters to set aside stubbornness, stop trying to intimidate the government, and withdraw their sit-in. He warned that rival political groups joining the protest stage cannot offer genuine help. Pointing out that the Central Government has not raised ASHA honorariums since the UPA era while Karnataka has repeatedly increased state payouts, Shivakumar questioned why BJP leaders are blaming the state instead of pressing New Delhi for funds. Appealing directly to the women as mothers and sisters, he promised a fair resolution if they show patience and end the agitation.