BENGALURU: In a major breakthrough on the tenth day of the round-the-clock protest by Accredited Social Health Activist workers at Freedom Park, the Karnataka Health Department has constituted an official committee to examine raising their incentives. Acting on a directive from Health Minister U.T. Khader and advice from public health experts, the panel will evaluate how to align worker pay with their ground duties and check the feasibility of hiking incentives across all community health workers.

Union leaders also held talks with Chief Political Advisor G.C. Chandrashekhar, submitting a formal charter demanding a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000 alongside pending dues and social security benefits. Karnataka State United ASHA Workers’ Association secretary D. Nagalakshmi noted that Chandrashekhar assured them of a fair resolution and promised to place their demands before Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Despite welcoming the panel as a first step, protesters refused to end their sit-in. Responding to remarks by Shivakumar urging workers not to blackmail the administration, Nagalakshmi stressed that thousands of women have braved cold nights and illness at Freedom Park peacefully rather than threatening anyone. She insisted that verbal assurances are no longer enough after past unfulfilled promises, declaring that the agitation will continue until the government issues an official written order confirming the pay hike.

Nagalakshmi also pushed back strongly against ministerial warnings that union leaders would be held responsible if any protester fell ill during the demonstration. Calling such statements an effort to drive a wedge between frontline workers and their parent department, she reminded officials that ASHA staff remain dedicated public servants whether on duty, at home, or fighting for survival wages. Had authorities honored their commitments earlier, she argued, workers would never have been forced onto the streets at the cost of their own health.