BENGALURU: Karnataka Food and Drug Administration officials have cracked down on widespread rule violations at Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the state, conducting surprise raids on 150 outlets and issuing show-cause notices to over 80 centers.

Set up to provide affordable, quality generic drugs to poor and middle-class families, Jan Aushadhi Kendras are strictly permitted to stock only approved generic medicines supplied under the central scheme. However, complaints recently surfaced alleging that numerous store operators were illegally stocking expensive branded medicines from private pharmaceutical firms, alongside beauty and cosmetic products, to earn higher profit margins.

Acting on these complaints, drug control inspection teams raided 150 outlets spanning multiple districts in Karnataka. During the checks, inspectors uncovered clear breaches at more than 80 stores, where private branded tablets, syrups, and cosmetics were being sold over the counter in violation of licensing conditions.

Officials from the Department of Drug Control stated that selling commercial brands inside subsidized generic pharmacies defeats the core purpose of public healthcare support and misleads ordinary patients who trust these outlets for low-cost treatment. Authorities have issued formal notices demanding explanations from the defaulting operators and warned that repeat offenders or stores failing to submit satisfactory replies face strict penalties, including permanent cancellation of their operating licenses.

During the statewide inspections, raiding teams also seized samples of the unauthorized branded drugs found on store shelves and dispatched them to state laboratories for quality and authenticity testing.

With more than 1,600 Jan Aushadhi Kendras operating across Karnataka’s 31 districts, senior health officials reiterated that surprise audits will continue in the coming weeks to enforce strict compliance, protect patients from overcharging, and ensure affordable generic medicines reach every citizen who needs them.