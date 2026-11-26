BENGALURU: Tensions over the ten-day indefinite protest by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers at Freedom Park escalated sharply after union leader D. Nagalakshmi hit back at Health Minister U.T. Khader’s controversial remarks. Condemning Khader’s claim that rural healthcare services are running smoothly without ASHA workers, Nagalakshmi, State Secretary of the Karnataka State United ASHA Workers’ Association, accused the minister of speaking without ground facts and disregarding frontline workers’ contributions.

Responding fiercely to Khader’s comments, Nagalakshmi pointed out that while doctors and nurses handle hospital duties, vital community outreach in villages has suffered over the past ten days. She alleged that pregnant women are being forced into risky home deliveries and that maternal deaths have occurred during the strike, announcing that the union will soon submit a detailed report documenting these tragedies. Expressing deep disappointment, she reminded officials that workers gave 20 days’ advance notice before launching their sit-in, yet the government failed to act and is now trying to demoralize peaceful demonstrators.

She also pushed back against Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s suggestion to blame New Delhi, insisting that the state government cannot ignore promises made in its own election manifesto. Warning that workers will not bow to intimidation, Nagalakshmi demanded immediate concrete action rather than prolonged delays.

A compromise formula

Meanwhile, Health Department officials are working behind the scenes on a compromise formula to break the deadlock at Freedom Park. Following consultations with public health experts, the department is considering doubling existing task-based incentive payouts alongside the fixed monthly honorarium. Officials are currently compiling financial estimates with the Finance Department, and a final package is expected to be announced once Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar holds further discussions with cabinet colleagues and union representatives.