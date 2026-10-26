Valmiki’s Ramayana continues to guide society: MLA

Vijayapura Maharshi Valmiki, revered as the Adi Kavi or first poet, made an invaluable contribution to Indian literature and culture through the Ramayana, which continues to guide society with its messages of truth, righteousness, sacrifice and human values, said Nagathan MLA Vitthal Katakadond. He was speaking after inaugurating the Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti celebrations at Sri Hanumantharaya Rangamandira in Kachagal, Vijayapura. The programme was jointly organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Social Welfare Department, Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society and Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. Katakadond said the Ramayana was not merely a great epic but also a work that teaches the importance of family relationships, devotion to duty, brotherhood, sacrifice and an ideal way of life. Its values have inspired generations and continue to offer guidance to people in modern society. He said celebrations marking the birth anniversaries of great personalities should go beyond remembering their achievements. Their ideals must be adopted in everyday life and passed on to younger generations. Such programmes help promote equality, social harmony, mutual respect and human values. Speaking on the occasion, Urban Development Authority chairman Dr. [Name] said dedication, interest and hard work were essential for achieving success. He advised young people to set clear goals and work consistently towards them. Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Odram said students should develop knowledge, patience, practical skills and discipline to succeed in life. He urged them to follow the path of truth and righteousness and live with self-respect. Vijayapura Sub-Divisional Officer Jufishan Haque said student life offered many opportunities and encouraged students to make effective use of them. He advised them to seek guidance from elders and teachers while planning their future. Guest speaker Padmavathi Singari explained Valmiki’s literary contributions and the significance of the Ramayana. She stressed the importance of dedication, reading, language learning, brotherhood and human values. A puppet show based on Ekalavya’s story was presented during the event. Children dressed in various costumes received prizes, while meritorious SSLC and PUC students and recipients of the Maharshi Valmiki State Award were felicitated. Several district officials, public representatives, educational institution heads, wardens, students and representatives of various organisations attended the programme.