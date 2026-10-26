Centre limits role in Bedthi-Varada river linking project

CH NEWS, Uttara Kannada Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil has clarified that the Karnataka government is responsible for the implementation of the proposed Bedthi-Varada river-linking project, while the Centre’s role is limited to technical assistance and guidance. In a written response to Uttara Kannada MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Patil stated that the planning, development and management of irrigation and river-linking projects fall primarily within the jurisdiction of the respective state governments. He said the Centre does not directly implement such projects. The minister explained that the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) began preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) following a request from Karnataka’s Water Resources Department and an agreement signed on December 23, 2025. He clarified that the report preparation process does not amount to final approval of the project. Kageri had urged the Union government to stop the proposed river-linking project, arguing that it could harm the environment and go against the interests of people living in the region. He also sought an immediate halt to the preparation of the DPR and suspension of further activities related to the proposal. Patil said the concerns raised by the MP regarding environmental protection and public interest had been taken seriously. He also indicated that the effects on the downstream ecosystem, agriculture, fisheries, groundwater resources and the needs of people living in the Bedthi river catchment area would require comprehensive consideration. The minister further stated that if the Karnataka government submits a report addressing the statutory requirements relating to forests, wildlife and environmental protection, the Union Ministry of Environment will examine it thoroughly. The clarification comes amid concerns over the proposed diversion of water from the Bedthi basin to the Varada river. The project’s environmental implications and its potential impact on local communities remain key issues in the debate over the proposal.