Mass fish deaths in Kamalavathi river raise pollution concerns

CH NEWS KALABURAGI The death of a large number of fish in the Kamalavathi River, which flows along Chincholi Road in Sedam town of district, has triggered serious concerns among local residents over possible water pollution. A large number of dead fish were reportedly seen floating on the river's surface, raising questions about the quality of the water and the possible impact on the local aquatic ecosystem. Residents suspect that the discharge of chemically contaminated wastewater from cement factories in the surrounding areas may have caused the deaths. They have also raised concerns over the possibility of poisonous chemicals being deliberately mixed into the river water. However, the exact cause of the fish deaths has not yet been established. The Kamalavathi River plays an important role in the local environment and supports aquatic life. The mass death of fish has caused distress among residents and environmentalists, who have called for an immediate investigation into the incident. Local residents have urged the concerned authorities to visit the site without delay, collect water samples and send them for laboratory testing. They have also demanded a scientific investigation to determine the cause of the fish deaths.Residents further demanded strict legal action against those responsible if the discharge of chemical waste or any other form of water pollution is confirmed. The incident has highlighted the need for close monitoring of industrial waste disposal and effective measures to protect the river and its aquatic ecosystem.