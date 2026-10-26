Holalu village celebrates grand deity procession

CH NEWS, Mandya A grand religious celebration was held at Holalu village in Mandya taluk as part of the Navaratri-Dasara festival. Devotees gathered at the Sri Balamuri Ganapathi Temple and participated in special rituals and a procession of five village deities. Women, children and devotees fulfilling religious vows offered flowers to Sri Doddayya Swami, Sri Mantri Huchharayaswami, Sri Chikkayya Swami, Sri Eluramma Devi and Sri Huchhamma Devi. The Guddappas, who serve as custodians and priests of the deities, decorated the idols with flowers and prepared elaborate floral arrangements. Special rituals and worship were performed by the Guddappas, Gadikaras and members of the Madivala Machideva community. A special puja was also conducted for Sri Doddayya Swami in the presence of the sacred Basava. Later, the five deities were taken in a grand procession to the premises of the village presiding deity, Sri Doddammathayi. The procession moved through the village amid the rhythmic beats of tamate and nagari drums, creating a festive atmosphere. As part of the celebrations, streets, temples and public spaces across Holalu were illuminated with electric lights. Decorative arches featuring images of deities, including Shiva, Ganesha, Lakshmi and Anjaneya, added to the festive appearance of the village. Religious celebrations continued throughout the night at the Rangamandira grounds. Devotees gathered at the Sri Keshava Narayana Swamy Temple to offer special prayers to the five deities. A grand Jatra Mahotsava was subsequently held at the Sri Doddayya Swamy Temple. Former MLA H.B. Ramu, former State Vokkaliga Sangha vice-president H.L. Shivanna, advocates Vijayakumar and H.C. Hariprasad, along with several community leaders and temple trust office-bearers, attended the celebrations. Gadikaras from H. Malligere, Vadesamudra, Holalu and Chikkatammanahalli, along with residents of neighbouring villages, youth leaders and representatives of local organisations, also participated. Devotees expressed happiness and spiritual fulfilment after having darshan of the deities.