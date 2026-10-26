Outrage in Gadag as Tahsildar office demolition work begins

CH NEWS, Malingaraya Pujar Public outrage has erupted in Gadag after portraits of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi were reportedly left hanging on the walls of the old Tahsildar’s office as demolition work began. The old Tahsildar’s office has been shifted to another location to facilitate the construction of a new building with modern facilities. Following the relocation, demolition work began at the old premises. However, the reported failure to remove the portraits of the national leaders before the demolition triggered criticism from local residents. According to local reports, the portraits of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, and Mahatma Gandhi, a key leader of India’s freedom movement, remained on the walls while preparations were underway to demolish the building using heavy machinery. Residents Question Officials’ Conduct Residents expressed disappointment over the alleged negligence, questioning why the portraits had not been safely removed before the demolition began. They said that removing photographs of respected leaders, elders and other prominent personalities before vacating or demolishing a building was a basic responsibility. “Even ordinary people take care to remove photographs when shifting houses. Why was this not done by officials working in a government office?” residents questioned. The incident has sparked discussion across Gadag, with people demanding accountability from the officials concerned. Residents have urged the authorities to ensure that the portraits are handled respectfully and that such incidents do not recur during the demolition of government buildings. Demand for Appropriate Action Locals have called on the district administration to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether there was negligence on the part of officials or contractors involved in the demolition. They have also demanded appropriate action against those found responsible. The incident has renewed attention to the importance of careful handling of portraits and belongings when government offices are relocated or demolished. The allegations and public concerns have yet to be addressed through an official response from the authorities concerned.