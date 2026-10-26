Farmers fight for canal water amid drought despite Krishna and Bhima Rivers

CH NEWS YADGIR If the water that farmers have spent decades fighting for had flowed through the canals as freely as they have shed sweat on the streets, fields would have remained green even during this year’s drought, and the lives of farmers would have been far better. This anguished observation from farmers captures the water crisis gripping district, which has access to two major rivers, the Krishna and the Bhima, as well as the Narayanpur reservoir and several bridge-cum-barrages. Despite these natural and irrigation resources, farmers are once again forced to take to the streets demanding water for their crops. Protests against the warabandi system, the rotational distribution of canal water have intensified over the past two to three weeks, with farmers staging demonstrations, laying siege to offices and blocking roads. Their anger reflects not merely the immediate shortage of irrigation water but also decades of alleged failures in planning, distribution and political accountability. Drought conditions have spread across district, affecting agriculture already weakened by inadequate rainfall. Depending heavily on canal irrigation, farmers have cultivated paddy, tur and cotton, hoping that water supplies would sustain their crops through the crucial stages of growth. However, the restrictions imposed under the warabandi system have intensified their concerns, particularly among farmers whose fields lie at the tail end of canal networks. With crops approaching the harvesting stage, the demand for uninterrupted water supply has become increasingly urgent. The demand for irrigation water for paddy, in particular, has resurfaced as a major point of contention during every drought.Paddy is treated as a prohibited crop in the Krishna command area under the prevailing Agriculture Department regulations, adding another layer of complexity to the dispute over water allocation. Farmers and irrigation activists have accused successive political leaders of failing to address the district's long-standing water management problems.

BOX The farmers have also questioned why elected representatives have failed to take decisive steps to address the conflict between crop restrictions and farmers' irrigation needs. Farmers point to Vijayapura district, where irrigation initiatives under former Water Resources Minister MB Patil helped secure Krishna river water for filling lakes and improving agricultural prospects. They argue that similar political determination and long-term planning have been lacking in Yadgir.