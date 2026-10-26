Lingayat religion yet to get independent religious status, Minister MB Patil

CH NEWS BIDAR Industrial Minister MB Patil expressed disappointment that the Lingayat religion has still not been granted independent religious status, despite years of efforts and demands.He was speaking after inaugurating a social thought seminar organised as part of the silver jubilee celebrations of the 25th Kalyan Parva at Basava Mahamane, located on the outskirts of Basavakalyan. Patil said that Jagat Guru Basavanna ushered in a major social revolution by establishing the Anubhava Mantapa, which provided a platform for social dialogue and reform. In the 12th century, Basavanna brought together people from different occupational communities and propagated his principles through Vachanas, laying the foundation for the Basava movement. Basavanna championed inter-caste marriages, gender equality and the eradication of social evils and exploitation, Patil said. However, it was unfortunate that the Lingayat religion had not yet received independent religious status, he added. Even today, Lingayats are treated as Shudras in society. he said. Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that KalyanParva had been organised for the past 25 years to take Basavanna's ideals to the younger generation. Through the Manava Bandhutva Vedike, efforts were being made to spread the teachings and ideals of Buddha and Basavanna to every household, he said. He also expressed concern over attempts to erase Basavanna's historical legacy and stressed the need to preserve and propagate his teachings. He urged followers to remain united and draw inspiration from Basavanna's ideals in their struggle for social equality and religious recognition. The programme was attended by Dr Mate Gangadevi, Dr Shivanand Mahaswami, Basava Haralayya Swami, Mahadeshwar Swami, Basavayogi Swami, Animishananda Swami, former Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba, former Minister H Anjaneya, MLAs Rahim Khan, Sharanu Salagar, Shailendra Beldale and SidduPatil, MLCs Chandrashekhar Patil and Bhimrao Patil, former MLC Vijay Singh, and several other religious leaders and dignitaries. QUOTE Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi observed that the demand for independent religious status for Lingayats had continued for several years, but certain unseen forces were creating obstacles. He called upon Lingayat followers to unite and intensify their efforts to secure recognition for the religion.