3 arrested in Raichur buried bodies racket

CH NEWS, Raichur Police have arrested three people in connection with an alleged racket involving the illegal sale of bodies buried at a burial ground in Raichur. An FIR has been registered against four people at Netaji Nagar Police Station, while another suspect remains absconding. Police have intensified the investigation and are preparing to issue a notice to a private medical college to seek clarification about the involvement of its staff members. Those arrested have been identified as Eeresh, a crematorium assistant; Raju, an employee of a private medical college; and Afsar. The fourth accused, Huligeppa, who is reportedly a friend of Eeresh and also works as a crematorium assistant, is absconding. Police have launched a search to trace him. As part of the investigation, police conducted inspections at the crematorium and the private medical college. According to police sources, some bones and a skeleton were found at the college and seized for further examination. Investigators have also seized the mobile phones of the accused and sent them to a forensic science laboratory. Police expect that an analysis of call records, messages and other digital evidence could help establish how the alleged racket operated and identify others who may have been involved. Police are preparing to serve a notice to the private medical college because one of the arrested persons was employed there. The institution is expected to clarify how the bodies were allegedly procured, who authorised their purchase and whether other staff members were involved. The institution’s overall role in the alleged racket remains under investigation. Meanwhile, BJP leader Ravi Jaladar has demanded a thorough probe into the case. He questioned how bodies buried at the crematorium allegedly reached the college and called for the identification of everyone involved. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the source of the bodies, the circumstances surrounding their alleged sale and the possible involvement of additional persons. The allegations against the accused and any institutional involvement remain subject to investigation.