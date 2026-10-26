Gangavathi Skaters win 5 bronze medals

CH NEWS, Gangavathi Three students from Samruddhi Sports Academy in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district have won five bronze medals at the third Bengaluru District-Level Skating Competition held at BTM Layout in Bengaluru on October 24 and 25. With their performances, all three skaters have qualified for the state-level speed skating competition, bringing recognition to their academy and the region. A student competing in the under-8 category won bronze medals in the 200-metre and 400-metre tenacity skating events. Ranjith Kumar Shanmukappa, competing in the under-16 category, secured bronze medals in both the 200-metre and 400-metre skating events. Niranjan Kumar Shanmukappa, who participated in the under-14 category, won a bronze medal in the 400-metre tenacity skating event. The three athletes collectively earned five bronze medals through their performances in the district-level competition. Shanmukappa, founder and head coach of Samruddhi Sports Academy, congratulated the students on their achievements and said they had brought pride to the institution. He expressed confidence that their success would encourage other young athletes to take up skating and work towards competing at higher levels. Assistant Coach Chiranjeevi Mohan Kumar also congratulated the medal winners and appreciated their efforts. The academy’s president, office-bearers and the parents of the students extended their best wishes to the young skaters. The achievement marks an encouraging step for the athletes as they prepare for the state-level competition. Their success highlights the importance of regular training, coaching and family support in helping young sportspeople develop their skills and compete successfully. The academy’s management expressed happiness over the results and wished the students success in their upcoming competitions.