GENEVA: Abdulhakim Idris, executive director of the Center for Uyghur Studies, said 24 members of his family, including his mother, had been missing since 2017. He raised their case on November 25 at the 15th United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights in Geneva, the centre said.

Idris addressed his questions to Mauricio Lazala, who leads the business and human rights section at the UN Human Rights Office. He asked what steps the office had taken since publishing its August 2022 report on Xinjiang, whether it was still documenting alleged abuses and what it had done to hold China accountable.

The centre said politics between countries can make it harder for the UN to pursue accountability. It also cited concerns that the office had given priority to private talks with governments over public reporting.

In February, 26 civil society organisations reportedly asked UN human rights chief Volker Türk to explain how his office was documenting alleged abuses in Xinjiang. Civil society groups renewed their call for stronger independent reporting after China backed Türk’s appointment for a second term in July 2026. The centre said families were still seeking answers more than four years after the report.