OXFORD: Kamakshi, a PhD student at the University of Oxford, shared her account in an Instagram video. She said she decided to speak after people rallied around her when someone left a racist comment on an earlier post. Their support made her want to talk about difficult experiences faced by people of colour in Oxford.

Kamakshi said she was browsing in a local shop when a white woman began circling her, making her uncomfortable. Recalling the encounter, Kamakshi said the woman told her, “I didn’t want to do this, but I have to. You smell really, really bad.” Kamakshi said she froze and the woman walked away before she could reply.

The encounter felt personal because Kamakshi wears the same perfume as her father. She said the remark left her hurt and frustrated. She spent the rest of the day trying to make herself less noticeable.

Kamakshi described the incident as part of a wider pattern. She spoke about everyday slights and said prestigious institutions could also give a platform to people with racist views. She argued that such institutions often have histories tied to racism and empire. Her account drew attention online to how such encounters affect students.

Keeping her sense of identity

Kamakshi said she still dresses Desi and wears her jhumka earrings, bindi and the same perfume. She recalled a friend’s words from protests in India about how people can make the world feel a little more their own, even when their efforts do not always lead to immediate change.