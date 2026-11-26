TEHRAN: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said sanctions and war had failed to stop Iran’s development and urged citizens to work together.

Pezeshkian spoke on Thursday at the opening of the first phase of a new urban train line during a visit to Razavi Khorasan Province. He said Iran had reached important milestones despite economic sanctions, military attacks and pressure from abroad.

The president urged Iranians to set aside their differences and draw on the country’s own skills and resources. He called for people from different political and social backgrounds to take part in running the country. He said Iran’s rivals were increasing economic pressure and trying to take advantage of divisions within the country. He warned that political disputes at home could ultimately work in favour of Iran’s adversaries abroad.

Pezeshkian said Iranians would stand firm in defence of their country despite pressure from the United States and Israel. He described the current situation as “neither war nor peace” and called for a clearer path. He said deciding what to do did not necessarily mean choosing war.

Any decision, he said, should take into account Iran’s abilities, available resources, possible consequences and clear goals. He also called for talks within Iran to build agreement on the country’s priorities.