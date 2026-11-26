WASHINGTON: A National Park Service account used to pay for President Donald Trump’s renovation projects in Washington received about $300 million from an unknown source in September, as per reports. The Trump administration has not said where the money came from or which projects it will fund.

The projects include the White House ballroom and work on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Tony Irish, a longtime Interior Department lawyer, drew attention to the jump in donations. The department had expected about $50 million in September, but the account received about $347 million that month. The September total was nearly seven times what the department had expected. The single donation made up most of the money the account received that month. Irish said that without greater transparency, it was unclear whether donors were seeking government benefits.

Neither the White House nor the Interior Department agreed to name individual donors. An administration spokesperson defended Trump’s efforts to improve the capital. The spokesperson praised Trump’s record as a builder and said he had made Washington safer and more attractive.

The Washington Post reported that Apple, Nvidia, Google, Microsoft and defence contractor Lockheed Martin were among major contributors to Trump’s renovation efforts in the capital. The identity of the $300 million donor remains undisclosed.

How the fund works

The National Park Service account was set up to collect donations for national parks. It used to receive less than $100 million a year and has taken in about $790 million since Trump returned to office in 2025. The Trust for the National Mall separately raises pledges for the White House ballroom.