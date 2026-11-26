TEL AVIV: Israel’s Foreign Ministry marked the 18th anniversary of the attacks on Thursday with a message on X. It honoured those killed, praised the strength of the Indian people and remembered those who risked their lives to protect others. The ministry said terrorism knows no borders and reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to working with India against it.

Yaniv Revach, Israel’s consul general to Midwest India, visited Mumbai’s Leopold Cafe, one of the places attacked in 2008. Reuven Azar, Israel’s ambassador to India, also posted a message remembering the people killed.

The Israeli Embassy in India expressed support for survivors and the families of those who died. It remembered the 166 people killed, including five Israelis at Nariman House. The embassy named them as Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg, Leibish Teitelbaum, Bentzion Chroman and Yocheved Orpaz.

The embassy said Israel and India remained united in their commitment to oppose terrorism and honour those who lost their lives.

The attacks struck several well-known places in Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station and the Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi-Trident hotels. Two hospitals in the city were also among the sites attacked.