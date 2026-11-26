The US House passed a bill targeting China-linked scam centres that lawmakers say cost Americans at least $10 billion annually.

WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives passed the Dismantle Foreign Scam Syndicates Act after a bipartisan investigation into criminal networks operating across Southeast Asia.

The bill, known as H.R. 5490, would create a federal task force to dismantle groups accused of online fraud, human trafficking and money laundering.

Republican representatives John Moolenaar and Jefferson Shreve backed the measure. Moolenaar, who chairs the House Select Committee on China, urged the Senate to take up the bill and send it to President Donald Trump for approval. Moolenaar said the networks also posed a threat to US national security and called for bipartisan action.

Moolenaar and Ro Khanna, the committee’s ranking Democrat, released the findings in May. The report identified Cambodia and Burma, also known as Myanmar, as major centres for the operations. It said criminal groups used underground banking networks, cryptocurrency brokers and shell companies to move money across borders.

The committee said gaps in Chinese governance and law enforcement allowed the networks to grow. Its investigation did not establish any direct Chinese government control. Khanna called for cooperation with Beijing that could be verified, as well as funding for civil society groups to help victims seek justice and compensation.

Workers forced to take part

The committee said thousands of people had allegedly been trafficked and forced to carry out online scams from fortified compounds. Workers faced threats of violence. The investigation examined the harm to those workers alongside the financial losses of Americans, some of whom lost their life savings to the scams.