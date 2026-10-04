USS George H.W. Bush arrives in Thailand

PHUKET The nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), serving as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 10, arrived off the coast of Phuket, Thailand, on October 4, 2026, alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119). Carrying approximately 4,800 military personnel, the strike group's arrival marks a scheduled five-day rest-and-recreation (R&R) port visit following an intense six-month deployment in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. During its prolonged tour in the Middle East, the carrier strike group played a critical role supporting Operation Epic Fury and maintaining vital U.S. naval blockades and maritime stability across the Arabian Sea and surrounding volatile waters. Having departed its home bases in Norfolk, Virginia, and Mayport, Florida, back in March, this stop in Phuket represents the strike group's very first official port call of the deployment. While the massive carrier remains anchored offshore, thousands of sailors and personnel are utilizing the Phuket Deep Sea Port to come ashore between October 4 and 9. The crew is engaging in various community relations projects, cultural excursions, and recreational activities across the popular southern resort island, which includes a friendly U.S.–Thailand soccer match. This high-profile visit comes closely on the heels of another major U.S. naval stop last month, when the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spent five days docked at Laem Chabang port in eastern Thailand with roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard. Local economic authorities and municipal leaders have heavily welcomed these rotations, estimating that individual service members inject significant daily spending into local hospitality, tourism, and retail sectors. The continuous high-level port engagements underscore enduring bilateral defense cooperation and strategic military ties with Thailand, which remains the United States' sole treaty ally on the mainland of Southeast Asia.