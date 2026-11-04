US plans Ukraine funding request to allies

Washington The United States plans to ask NATO allies for more money to fund weapons deliveries to Ukraine, despite tensions between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bloomberg reported. The request could come this month, according to people familiar with the discussions. Washington has alerted some allies, but the amount it will seek remains unclear. The sources said approved weapons packages face a funding gap of about $2 billion. Deliveries have continued before allies provided payment, and the shortfall could grow if further shipments are approved. The money would support NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List, known as PURL. Under this arrangement, allies pay for American weapons sent to Kyiv, including air defence equipment. The Pentagon and State Department did not respond to requests for comment. Tensions have complicated efforts to raise money. Trump has called for Zelenskyy to leave office, while Ukrainian officials have accused Washington of delaying weapons and sometimes stopping intelligence sharing. The United States has denied the intelligence allegations. Sources said Washington threatened last month to stop PURL deliveries over Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities. That threat was not carried out. Separately, the State Department approved a $2.1 billion Patriot missile sale to Ukraine on Friday, funded by donations from Canada, Germany, Norway and the European Union. That agreement is separate from PURL. Such sales generally take years to reach delivery, meaning approval does not provide Ukraine with the missiles immediately as its defence needs continue.