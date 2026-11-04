Americans vote as Trump faces crucial test

Washington Americans voted in midterm elections on Tuesday, choosing lawmakers who will shape President Donald Trump's ability to carry out his plans during his final two years in office. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are being contested. Republicans control both chambers, but opinion polls suggest Democrats have a strong chance of winning the House. The Senate race remains closer. Voting began in Vermont at 5 a.m., with other states opening polling stations later. More than 57 million people had already voted early across 47 states and Washington DC by Monday. Rising prices and the war with Iran featured heavily in the campaign. Democrats sought support in Republican strongholds, blaming Trump's policies for higher food and fuel costs. Republicans defended his tax cuts and immigration measures, saying they would help American families. Trump acknowledged that presidents often struggle in midterm elections, while sharply attacking Democratic candidates. Vice President JD Vance also praised the administration's border policies and tax changes during campaigning. In Michigan, Democratic divisions drew attention after Haley Stevens backed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers. Stevens had lost the Democratic primary to Abdul El-Sayed, who kept his campaign focused on voters' concerns. The election also followed reports of American strikes on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command had not officially confirmed the attack. Early results were expected on Tuesday evening, although close races could take days to settle. Totals may change as postal ballots are counted. A Democratic majority in either chamber could limit Trump's plans and allow investigations into his administration. Control of the Senate would also give Democrats power to block his federal court nominees. The final outcome will decide how much freedom Trump has to govern effectively.