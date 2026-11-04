Dalits enter Anjaneya temple after administration intervention

CH NEWS, RAICHUR Members of the Scheduled Caste community were allowed to enter the Anjaneya Temple and offer prayers at Tidigol village in Sindhanur taluk on Monday night in the presence of senior district officials. The move is being seen as an important step towards promoting social equality and communal harmony. The development follows repeated disputes between Dalit and upper-caste youths over alleged restrictions on temple entry and participation in village religious festivals. The issue recently escalated into a clash during the Anjaneya temple fair, leaving several Dalit youths injured and requiring hospital treatment. Following the incident, the district administration intervened to resolve the dispute through discussions and promote peace in the village. A peace meeting was organised under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Poovitha S., Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Eshwar Kumar Kandoo and Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Krishna Shavantageri. Village leaders, Dalit community representatives and officials from various departments participated. After discussions, the participants agreed to allow Dalit community members to enter the temple and offer prayers without discrimination. The development was welcomed by members of the Dalit community, who reportedly faced restrictions on temple entry for several years. The move also highlighted the importance of upholding the constitutional principles of equality, liberty, fraternity and social justice advocated by Dr B.R. Ambedkar. During the meeting, officials also discussed measures to improve educational opportunities, employment prospects and basic infrastructure for the Dalit community in the village. The Deputy Commissioner and Zilla Panchayat CEO assured residents that necessary steps would be taken to address these concerns. The officials stressed that every citizen must enjoy equal rights, dignity and opportunities irrespective of caste, religion or social background. Local residents welcomed the administration's intervention and efforts to resolve the dispute through dialogue and mutual understanding.