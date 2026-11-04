Census 2027: Vijayapura DC calls for accurate enumeration

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA Deputy Commissioner Dr Anandh K has directed officials to ensure accurate and complete data collection during Census 2027, stressing that no household or individual should be left out of the exercise. Addressing a training programme for urban and rural charge officers, assistant charge officers, subject managers and technical managers at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium on Tuesday, he said census data would play an important role in government policies, development programmes, budget allocations, SC/ST sub-plan funding and constituency delimitation. He said the census, conducted once every 10 years, provides important information for economic and social planning. Therefore, officials must record details of every household and individual correctly. Dr Anandh said training would be conducted in stages, beginning with master trainers, followed by taluk-level trainers and then enumerators and supervisors. Enumerators would be trained to collect information through a questionnaire containing 40 questions. Self-Enumeration from January 10 The Deputy Commissioner said citizens could submit their details through the self-enumeration facility from January 10 to 24, 2027. Enumerators and supervisors must begin visiting their allotted areas from January 21 to verify house numbers, boundaries and assigned jurisdictions. He instructed officials to issue appointment orders and identity cards to enumerators and ensure that all buildings in their allotted areas were identified and numbered in advance. Door-to-door population enumeration will be conducted from January 25 to February 28, 2027. Digital Data Collection Officials will record census information digitally through a dedicated mobile application. Dr Anandh instructed enumerators and supervisors to become familiar with the application and synchronise household information regularly. He also cautioned them against unnecessarily uninstalling or reinstalling the application and directed them to install updates whenever new versions were released. He stressed that the confidentiality of all information collected must be maintained. No Household Should Be Left Out The Deputy Commissioner instructed officials to cover residential and non-residential buildings, homeless people, families in isolated areas, hostels, paying guest (PG) accommodations, orphanages, children's homes and residential institutions. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Anand Prakash Meena stressed the need for accurate and comprehensive data collection. He urged officials to follow the training instructions and perform their duties responsibly. Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Audram, Vijayapura Sub-Divisional Officer Jufishan Haq, City Corporation Commissioner Vijay Mekkalaki and other officials attended the programme. Trainer Vinesh explained census procedures, data collection methods, mobile application usage and the responsibilities of enumerators and supervisors.