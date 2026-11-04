Chavan seeks ₹2.5 crore to restore Aurad water supply

CH NEWS, BIDAR Amid a drinking water shortage in Aurad town, MLA Prabhu B. Chavan has urged Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Eshwar Khandre to release ₹2.5 crore to restore the drinking water supply scheme from Tegampur Lake. Chavan submitted a memorandum to Khandre during his visit to the Minor Irrigation Department's lake at Tegampur in Aurad taluk. In his representation, Chavan said Tegampur Lake had earlier supplied drinking water to Aurad town. However, after water supply from Halahalli began, the Tegampur scheme was neglected. As a result, its infrastructure, including motors and pipelines, deteriorated. He said the water supply from the Manjra River had also been disrupted due to falling water levels, leaving residents facing a shortage. Chavan proposed installing higher-capacity motors at Tegampur Lake and laying a new pipeline to Aurad town to meet the drinking water needs of its growing population. He estimated that the work would cost ₹2.5 crore and requested the government to release the funds. Responding to the request, Khandre contacted the concerned officials over the phone and directed them to take steps to approve a ₹30 lakh proposal already submitted through the Deputy Commissioner. He also instructed officials to initiate the process of releasing an additional ₹50 lakh through his department. The Minister further directed officials to make temporary arrangements for drinking water supply within three days to provide immediate relief to residents. Bidar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Gitte Madhav, officials from various departments, local leaders and residents were present during the visit.