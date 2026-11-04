Kalyana Karnataka Samiti seeks job security for 800

CH NEWS, KALABURAGI The Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti has urged the state government to protect the jobs of around 800 employees working in six government departments across the Kalyana Karnataka region. Their services have come under uncertainty following legal developments related to government recruitment guidelines. A delegation led by the Samiti's founder-president, Dr Lakshman Dasti, met Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge in Kalaburagi and explained the difficulties faced by the employees. The Samiti alleged that a government circular issued in 2020 by the then Cabinet Sub-Committee on Article 371(J) went against the purpose of providing special employment opportunities to eligible candidates from the Kalyana Karnataka region. The government subsequently issued revised recruitment guidelines through a circular dated February 1, 2023. Under these guidelines, around 800 candidates from six departments were selected on merit and appointed to various posts. However, the employees' continued service has become uncertain following judgments delivered by the Karnataka High Court, including proceedings before its Kalaburagi and Bengaluru benches. The Samiti urged the government to take strong legal steps to safeguard the employees' jobs and ensure that their services are protected. It also called for a clear government decision to resolve the issue. Responding to the delegation, Priyank Kharge assured its members that he was aware of the matter and would examine it seriously before taking appropriate action. Samiti leaders Manish Jaju, Rauf Qadri, Kumar Math, Shivakumar Patil, Mahiboob, Kashinath Biradar, Devappa, Vishwanath Malage and Malappa Pujari were among those present.