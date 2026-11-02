Germany vows tough action against Frankfurt rioters

Frankfurt Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt on Sunday warned that rioters and looters involved in violent disturbances in Frankfurt would face tough penalties, while praising police for preventing further escalation during protests across the country. Hooded rioters reportedly looted shops in Frankfurt after tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in dozens of German cities to demand improvements in education and reductions in living costs. The demonstrations were organised by the campaign group “Gen Z regelt”, which translates to “Gen Z takes charge”. Frankfurt police reported several violent incidents, including smashed windows and petrol bombs being thrown at emergency services. More than 30 individuals were placed under temporary arrest, local broadcaster HR reported, without providing further details about those detained. “The rioters and looters will be identified and held accountable,” Dobrindt was quoted as telling the Bild newspaper. “This breach of the peace must be followed by tough penalties,” he added. The minister accused violent left-wing groups and troublemakers from the migrant community of hijacking otherwise peaceful demonstrations, although he did not provide further details to substantiate the allegations. Dobrindt, a member of the conservative CSU, also praised the police deployment, saying the strategy of maintaining a strong presence while positioning officers across several locations had helped contain the disturbances. “Excesses of violence like those in Paris were prevented thanks to our highly committed police forces,” he said. The unrest comes amid wider demonstrations across Europe. In France, protests continued largely peacefully for a third consecutive weekend following extensive riots and looting on October 17, which caused damage to shops, public buildings and businesses.