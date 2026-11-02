Pro-Kannada groups oppose delayed Rajyotsava celebrations

Hubballi The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation's decision to scale down Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations and postpone the prestigious 'Dheemantha' awards ceremony has sparked strong criticism from pro-Kannada organisations and activists. The corporation traditionally honours achievers from the twin cities on November 1 by presenting the Dheemantha awards in recognition of their contributions to literature, art, sports, education, medicine, journalism, social service, theatre, agriculture and other fields. The awards recognise individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to society. However, this year, the award selection process has not even begun, as applications have not been invited. The corporation has cited the Model Code of Conduct imposed for the West Graduates' Constituency elections as the reason for postponing the celebrations and awards ceremony. The authorities have indicated that the programme will be organised on a suitable date later. Pro-Kannada activists have strongly objected to the decision, arguing that the Model Code of Conduct should not prevent celebrations of Karnataka's formation day. They said postponing the traditional procession and awards ceremony had hurt the sentiments of Kannada-speaking people. Kannada activist Sanjeev Dummakanala criticised the corporation's decision, pointing out that the district administration had clarified that the election code would not prevent celebrations of state festivals. Gurunatha Ullikashi and Premanatha Chikkathumba also expressed disappointment, demanding that established Rajyotsava traditions be maintained. They said presenting awards on Nov 1 would give special significance to the recognition of local achievers and honour their contributions to Kannada language and culture. Meanwhile, Mayor Durgamma Bijawada clarified that the Dheemantha awards had not been cancelled but only postponed due to the election code. She assured that a suitable date would be announced soon to honour the achievers. The delay has nevertheless disappointed Kannada organisations, which want the traditional celebrations and honours restored.