Kannadigas must remain united: Dr. Mahadevaswamy

Davanagere The 71st Kannada Rajyotsava was celebrated with enthusiasm at GM University in Davanagere on Sunday, with Vice-Chancellor Dr. Mahadevaswamy H.R. calling upon Kannadigas to remain united and work towards promoting the Kannada language throughout the year. The celebrations began with the worship of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari. Floral tributes were offered to her portrait at the university's Central Library premises in the presence of management representatives, faculty members and students. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mahadevaswamy said Kannada has several regional dialects, including Mysuru Kannada, Mangaluru Kannada and Uttara Kannada Kannada. Despite these linguistic variations, all Kannada-speaking people belong to one community and must stand together, he said. He urged Kannadigas to teach the language with affection to people arriving from other states and regions. Expressing concern over the declining effort to promote Kannada, he observed that many Kannadigas tend to communicate with people from other states in their respective languages instead of encouraging them to learn Kannada. Love and respect for Kannada and Karnataka should not be restricted to the month of November, but should remain part of everyday life, he said. He called upon people to demonstrate their commitment to the language and the land throughout the year. Student Sagar spoke about the significance of Kannada Rajyotsava, while student Prarthana impressed the audience by reciting her self-composed poem celebrating Kannada language and culture. Management representative Subhash Chandra Y.U., Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. M. Venugopala Rao, Registrar Dr. Sunil Kumar B.S., and other senior officials, department heads, teaching and non-teaching staff and hundreds of students attended the programme. Dr. Rupa M.V., Director of the Department of Kannada Language, was among those present. Deepa B.S., Head of the Kannada Department and organiser of the programme, compered the event, while NSS Officer Ashok H.S. delivered the vote of thanks.