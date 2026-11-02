Kannada is a symbol of our pride, says Santosh Lad

Dharwad Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Minister Santosh Lad said Kannada is a symbol of pride, identity and cultural heritage for people of Karnataka. He called upon everyone to respect, preserve and promote the language while addressing the 71st Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations organised by the district administration on Sunday. The district-level programme was held with enthusiasm, bringing together public representatives, government officials, students and members of various organisations. The celebrations highlighted the importance of Kannada language and the rich cultural traditions of the state. Speaking on the occasion, Lad emphasised that Kannada is not merely a means of communication but also represents the history, traditions and identity of the people. He said every Kannadiga should take pride in the language and contribute towards its growth and wider use. The minister also highlighted the importance of remembering the contributions of those who fought for the unification of Kannada-speaking regions and the formation of Karnataka. Their dedication and struggle helped bring the Kannada-speaking people under one state, making November 1 an important day in the history of Karnataka. He called for unity among Kannadigas and said the responsibility of protecting the language should not be limited to Rajyotsava celebrations in November. People should continue to use and promote Kannada throughout the year. The programme also provided an opportunity to celebrate Karnataka's literary, artistic and cultural achievements. Participants paid tribute to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and expressed their respect for the Kannada language. Officials from the district administration, representatives of various departments, cultural organisations, teachers and students attended the celebrations. The 71st Kannada Rajyotsava was observed across the state with flag hoisting, cultural programmes and public gatherings to mark Karnataka's formation on November 1, 1956.