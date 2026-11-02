Priyank Kharge slams ECI, BJP over SIR irregularities

Kalaburagi Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging massive administrative irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. In a sharp critique, Kharge sarcastically labeled Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Accused No. 1," Union Home Minister Amit Shah as "Accused No. 2," and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as "Accused No. 3" in connection with the alleged electoral manipulations. Addressing reporters in Kalaburagi, Kharge questioned why the BJP has taken up the mantle of defending the ECI against queries raised by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi. "Has the BJP become the official spokesperson of the Election Commission or taken the Commission on contract?" he asked, demanding why Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has remained absent from public view over the last two months instead of addressing legitimate democratic inquiries. Levelling serious allegations regarding large-scale voter disenfranchisement, Kharge claimed that 13.2 crore voters have been arbitrarily deleted from electoral rolls nationwide, with the opposition identifying instances where nearly 15 percent of valid voter names were removed without justification. He questioned who authorized amendments to the Form-6 process, why the powers of District Election Officers were curtailed through centralized software changes in Delhi, and whether unilateral decisions were executed under the direct instructions of the Prime Minister and Home Minister. Reacting to BJP criticisms of the INDIA bloc’s recent political demonstrations, Kharge defended democratic opposition tactics, comparing mock parliamentary exercises to mock polling or military drill demonstrations. He also challenged the ruling dispensation and the RSS to produce concrete documentary evidence to substantiate claims that foreign forces are backing student protests and anti-government movements. Reiterating the demand for transparency, Kharge contrasted current administrative appointments with historical figures like former CEC T.N. Seshan, accusing the central government of lacking the courage to face public accountability.