BJP MLC N. Ravikumar defends electoral revision process

Kalaburagi A political war of words has broken out over electoral administration as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC N. Ravikumar launched a scathing attack on the Congress party regarding its planned protest rally in New Delhi. The demonstration, organized to oppose the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, drew sharp criticism from Ravikumar, who accused the opposition of political hypocrisy. Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi, Ravikumar asserted that the Special Intensive Revision is a standard administrative practice rather than a novel policy. He pointed out that the electoral roll cleansing and updating exercise is deeply institutionalized, having been routinely carried out across successive administrations since the tenure of independent India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Questioning the rationale behind the Congress party's decision to stage a high-profile national protest in the capital, Ravikumar remarked that the opposition should reconsider its stance. He emphasized that the revision protocols had continued uninterrupted under various political regimes, including governments led by Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Dr. Manmohan Singh. Asking why the party is now objecting to a procedural mechanism that it previously oversaw for decades, he argued that routine electoral governance should be evaluated through the lens of institutional continuity rather than opportunistic political friction. The BJP leader maintained that ensuring accurate voter lists is fundamental to maintaining democratic integrity, urging the opposition to refrain from politicizing routine administrative updates conducted by election authorities to preserve the accuracy and transparency of voter registries.