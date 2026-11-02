Russian strikes cut power to thousands in Ukraine

Kyiv Russian strikes across four Ukrainian regions left hundreds of thousands of households without electricity on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, as both countries continued exchanging attacks despite a ceasefire near the Russian-controlled town of Oleshky. Zelenskiy said the overnight strikes had targeted energy facilities and accused Moscow of exploiting Ukraine’s shortage of ballistic missile interceptors. “The intensity of the strikes is very high, and the Russians are seeking to maximally exploit the deficit of ballistic missile interceptors,” he said on Telegram. Ukraine’s air force said it had shot down 371 of 433 long-range drones launched by Russia. Dozens were still in the air on Sunday morning, while six drone alerts had been issued in Kyiv. Zelenskiy also said Ukrainian forces had struck the Kamensky plant in Russia’s Rostov region, alleging that it was involved in manufacturing Russian missiles. Moscow did not comment on the reported attack. Separately, Nizhny Novgorod Governor Gleb Nikitin said a Ukrainian drone attack had caused “significant damage” to an industrial facility. He did not identify the site. The region is home to the NORSI oil refinery, one of Russia’s largest, although Kyiv did not claim responsibility. Regional authorities said measures were being taken to maintain fuel supplies and urged motorists to buy only what they needed to avoid panic buying. Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces had downed 235 Ukrainian drones overnight. The exchanges continued as a six-day ceasefire around Oleshky reached its final day, with fighting persisting elsewhere along the front line.