White House prepares for possible Democratic takeover

Washington The White House has spent months preparing for the possibility of Democrats taking control of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections, developing plans to advance President Donald Trump’s agenda through executive powers while preparing for potential congressional investigations into his administration. Senior officials, including Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Budget Director Russell Vought, have been working with the White House Counsel’s Office since April to identify policies Trump could implement without congressional approval, according to people familiar with the discussions. The proposed measures cover immigration, tariffs, housing costs and federal spending. White House Counsel Will Scharf and his team are also examining the legal boundaries of presidential authority and preparing potential courtroom defences against challenges to executive decisions. Among the proposals under consideration are additional tariffs on imports of critical minerals and wind turbines, stricter visa regulations for international students and temporary foreign workers, and measures to reduce housing and construction costs. Vought is examining how the administration could advance its priorities using funds already approved by Congress. He is also considering changes to federal grant rules that would give political appointees greater influence over the allocation of taxpayer money. A Democratic takeover would allow the party to launch investigations, block legislation and challenge the administration’s spending priorities. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to secure control of both chambers, while opinion polls favour them in the House race. The Senate contest remains uncertain. The White House rejected suggestions that Republicans were heading towards defeat. Spokeswoman Lauren Bis said the administration would continue implementing Trump's priorities and delivering on its promises to Americans.